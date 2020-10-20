‘Dawson’s Creek’ Is Coming to Netflix—With a Different Theme Song

If you didn't want to wait for your lives to be over... before you could stream all six seasons of Dawson's Creek, we have a good news/bad news situation for you. Here's the good news: The teen melodrama is coming to Netflix very soon. As for the bad news: Netflix quickly apologized because no, "I Don't Want to Wait" by Paula Cole won't be the theme song for Dawson's Creek on streaming. Cue your best Dawson crying face memes.

On Netflix Canada and the DVDs of the '90s teen melodrama, Cole's now-iconic theme song has been replaced by Jann Arden's "Run Like Mad." Arden actually recorded the track as an original theme song for international versions of Dawson's Creek due to Sony copyright issues, according to The Huffington Post. And it's not that it's a bad song—it fits the show pretty well, actually—but there's something about the swell of nostalgia that hits when Cole comes in with the do-do-do-do-dos.

But, we digress, because this is overall good news for people who are ready to re-debate Team Dawson versus Team Pacey. (There's only one correct answer here and it's Team Pacey, but we're willing to consider anyone that's strictly Team Jen, more generally.)

Dawson's Creek will stream on Netflix in the U.S. starting November 1st.

Netflix announced the news yesterday, October 19th on Twitter.

This news means that you officially have indoors plans this holiday season—even if you, as Pacey would say, "remember everything" about the show already. (Dreamy sighs for Pacey's "The Anti-Prom" declaration.)

If you take it slow, you could come into the sweet spot for Dawson's Creek, the second half of Season 3, once Eve's storyline is dispensed with, right around Thanksgiving. And if we're thankful for anything, it's the "Stolen Kisses" episode that has both karaoke and a swoony secret kiss. ("I'm going to count to 10.")