David Schwimmer Says The ‘Friends’ Reunion Is Ready To Film Sooner Than We Expected

After what feels like eons of waiting, Friends actor David Schwimmer says the long-awaited reunion special is definitely happening and is actually scheduled to begin filming in April...of this year. That's next month, people.

Schwimmer spoke with Andy Cohen on Cohen's Sirius XM show Radio Andy on March 3rd about the upcoming special. When Cohen asked "What's the deal? Is it happening?" Schwimmer was quick to respond: "Oh, it's happening."

"Actually, in a little over a month, I'm heading out to L.A.," Schwimmer continued, sighing, "Finally." No kidding!

"We figured out a way to film it safely, and there's going to be a portion of it that we film outside because of, you know, for safety protocols," he said. And like, do what you gotta do to make it happen because we're chomping at the bit.

When Cohen pried to see if Ellen DeGeneres will play host, Schwimmer gave a definitive "no." So...who is?

"I don't know if I can [tell you], actually," Schwimmer said when Cohen asked who will be stepping into the host's shoes. But it's not because it's a secret, he actually doesn't know. "That's a great question," he said. "I should have found that out."

What he can say, though, is that neither DeGeneres or Billy Crystal. It may honestly be Andy Cohen, Schwimmer joked. So, we'll all have to wait and see who ends up showing up.

In June 2020, Friends stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston had a conversation for Variety's Actors on Actors series in which they teased a few details about the special, set to air on HBO Max. "I can't wait to do that. I really can't wait to do that," Kudrow said. "Yeah, we don't know everything about it, we need to say. I think we're meant to be surprised by some things as well."

Aniston did note, however, "we know it's not scripted, that we know," and confirmed that she will not be playing her character Rachel, "although I kind of am," she joked. "Well, we're all sort of little fragments of them. Not really. But yeah."