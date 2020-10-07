Dan Levy Called Out Comedy Central India for Censoring a Gay Kiss on ‘Schitt’s Creek’

This article contains spoilers for a plot point of Schitt's Creek Season 5.

If you aren't going to do it right, then don't do it at all. Dan Levy of Schitt's Creek fame called out Comedy Central India for censoring a kiss between two men on the show—Ted (Dustin Milligan) and David's (Levy) drama-causing Season 5 smooch during a drunken game of spin the bottle—and argued that the network is missing the entire point of the show: inclusivity and acceptance.

Before you argue that Comedy Central India may not just be blocking any kind of intimacy and not making a homophobic statement, we should note that the network did not censor the retaliation kiss between Alexis (Annie Murphy) and Patrick (Noah Reid). So...yeah.

"You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men?" Levy wrote in an October 6th tweet in which he quote-tweeted the original promotional clip.

"This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message," Levy added.

He included the hashtag #LoveIsLove to drive home the point.

Levy later clarified that he was calling out the Comedy Central India, specifically, and not the American leg of the network. "They have been lovely and respectful," he said of Comedy Central U.S.

According to Deadline, Indian network television has come under fire for censorship recently, after censoring the word "slut" and images of Indian goddesses in a film literally titled Angry Indian Goddesses.