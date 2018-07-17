Most of us go to McDonald’s for fries, burgers, and chicken nuggets, but if you’re trying to eat healthy on the go, you’re going to want to have this information. There’s a food poisoning outbreak that started with McDonald’s salads, so for now, stay away from the green stuff.

According to the FDA, the CDC is investigating a multi-state outbreak of cyclosporiasis, which is an illness you can get when you consume fruits or vegetables that have been contaminated with feces. Cyclosporiasis can cause all kinds of nasty stomach symptoms, like diarrhea, nausea, and cramping, and if untreated, it could last as long as a month or come back after it’s gone away — so definitely not something you want to mess with.

The outbreak has been traced back to McDonald’s salads, although the FDA has yet to figure out which ingredient in the salads is causing the outbreak. So far, 61 people in seven different states have been infected, and two have been hospitalized.

So how can you avoid getting sick? The best way is obviously to stay away from McDonald’s salads for now, but the CDC says that if you’ve eaten a salad from McDonalds since mid-May in the states that have been affected, you should see a doctor and get tested for the illness, especially if you’ve experienced diarrhea. So far, those states include Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. And if you have a salad that was purchased in those states still hanging out in your fridge, throw it away.