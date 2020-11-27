Courteney Cox Recreated the ‘Friends’ Turkey Head GIF

Listen, it's not anyone's fault that Courteney Cox has become the unofficial mascot of Thanksgiving. Well, actually, we have the creators of Friends to blame. Cox took to Instagram on Thanksgiving Day, November 26th, to jokingly blow off some steam and also give us what we've been begging her for since the late '90s.

"I’m feeling so thankful," Cox said in her video posted to Instagram. "And also, if I get one more goddamn GIF with that turkey on my head dancing like a fucking fool, I’m just gonna snap!"

She continued, "So anyhow, since I’m the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go, hope it makes you happy." She then donned a very real raw turkey with sunglasses on and did the now-iconic shimmy.

The original GIF is from the 1998 episode of Friends called "The One With All The Thanksgivings" in which Chandler lets a declaration of his love for Monica slip while she tries to cheer him up with, well, the turkey dance. She then, of course, scares the hell out of Joey because, honestly, when you really zoom out and look at the big picture, the turkey head is actually quite terrifying.

The only thing missing from Cox's recreation is the fez hat. But we can let that one slide.

Former Friends costar Lisa Kudrow commented on Cox's post, "You DID THAT!!" and Reese Witherspoon added, "Love you sister!" Both Queer Eye's Tan France and actress Isla Fisher commented "Hahahahahaha."