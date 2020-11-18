Courteney Cox's "Microbladed" Eyebrows Got the Best Reactions From Lily Collins and Kate Hudson

We could all use a little comedic relief lately, and Courteney Cox's latest Instagram post is providing just that. The Friends alum shared a selfie showing her eyebrows (and a lot of the skin around them) covered in brown pigment, along with the caption, "Had my eyebrows microbladed. Too much?" Microblading is a form of semi-permanent tattooing done by a professional to draw on natural and fuller looking brows, and Cox's selfie featured just one odd-looking step in the process. Naturally, a bunch of celebs we're having a field day in the comments section.

Some were just fully supportive, like Kate Hudson calling Cox a "smoke show," Michelle Pfeiffer writing, "I think it's perfect," and Gwyneth Paltrow sharing a simple heart emoji. Lily Collins, known for her iconic brows, and Lena Headey both commented laughing emojis.

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson also chimed in. “I don’t see the difference," he wrote, and Kathy Najimy agreed, adding, "Wait! What?? I see no difference!" Will & Grace star Sean Hayes also joked in the comments, writing, "More."

The winning comment, however, came from Schitt's Creek actress Sarah Levy. "Dad?" she wrote, referencing her father, Eugene Levy who has famously bushy brows.

Cox's microblading artist, Audrey Glass, also commented and reassured us that there's no such thing as "too much brows." And because we haven't seen an "after" shot yet, we're just going to have to assume that this is Cox's new look for the foreseeable future—we don't hate it.