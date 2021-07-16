Courteney Cox's Daughter Revealed Whether She'd Date Young Joey Or Chandler

Courteney Cox and her 17-year-old daughter Coco played a game of "Who Knows Who Best?" on Wednesday, July 14th, and during the bonus round, Cox asked Coco the question all of us have considered at one point or another: "If you had to go on a date, would you rather have a date with young Chandler or young Joey?"

The point of the game was for Cox and Coco to guess the answers each other would give. So, Cox said, "I'm gonna say young Joey," and Coco confirmed, "Correct."

Sadly, though, the clip cut before Coco could guess who her mother would choose—although we can only assume the actress would go for young Chandler.

Cox and Coco played the game to celebrate the Season 3 finale of her Facebook Watch show 9 Months with Courteney Cox, in which the star follows 13 families on their pregnancy journeys. She and Coco did another Q&A game in May of 2020, during which the teen asked Cox to describe her pregnancy experience and raising baby Coco.

And yes, Chandler somehow made his way into that game, as well.

It's a big week for Friends fans. Cox and her former costars (Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer) just received word earlier this week that the HBO Max Friends: The Reunion has been nominated for four Emmy Awards in the categories outstanding production design for a variety special, outstanding directing for a variety special, outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special and outstanding variety special (pre-recorded).

"The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honor and especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement," Cox celebrated in a July 13th Instagram post.