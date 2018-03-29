"We need a disney princess with chronic UTIs who goes to the doctor and the doctor tells her to always pee after sex and the princess says she’s already doing that and the doctor says well that’s all the advice I have," said the tweet.

Conditions like PCOS, fibromyalgia, and IBS (to name a few) have been overlooked or misdiagnosed in women for as long as women have had bodies. Same goes for chronic UTIs. That UTI tweet went viral, with women sharing their own anecdotes of doctors telling them to pee after sex when they weren’t even sexually active or pushing antibiotics even though they’ve gotten three UTIs a year for the past 18 years.