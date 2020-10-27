See Christian Serratos Transform into Selena in the First Netflix Series Trailer

The trailer for the highly-anticipated Netflix series that chronicles the life of world-famous tejano star Selena Quintanilla has finally dropped, and star Christian Serratos is a spitting image of the late singer. The series is set to hit the streaming platform on December 4th, and according to Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla, per Pitchfork, "viewers will finally get the full history of Selena, our family, and the impact she has had on all of our lives."

Serratos plays the lead in Selena: The Series alongside costars Seidy Lopez (Marcella Quintanilla), Ricardo Chavira (Abraham Quintanilla), Gabriel Chavarria (A.B. Quintanilla), and Noemi Gonzalez (Suzette).

"Before she became the Queen of Tejano Music, Selena Quintanilla was a young girl from Texas with big dreams and an even bigger voice," the series trailer's YouTube description reads.

"Selena: The Series explores her journey from singing small gigs to becoming the most successful female Latin artist of all time—and the years of hard work and sacrifice the Quintanilla family navigated together."

Serratos may be best known for her role as Rosita Espinosa on The Walking Dead. She also played Raven in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Angela in the Twilight movie franchise, and Suzie Crabgrass in Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide.

Jennifer Lopez has also starred as Selena in the 1997 biopic—Lopez's breakout role—which covered Selena's rise to fame and tragic murder at the age of 23 carried out by the president of her fan club, Yolanda Saldívar.

According to IMDB, Selena: The Series has a slated nine episodes set to air come December 4th, so audiences will get an in-depth look at Selena's shot to stardom and the family dynamic of the Quintanillas.