Chrissy Teigen Just Chopped Her Hair Into “The Rachel”

More than 20 years after it first made waves, Teigen is bringing this iconic cut back.

Chrissy Teigen, queen of pop culture and social media, just brought back an absolutely iconic hairstyle from the '90s. Teigen took to Instagram on December 11th to show off her new chop and everyone in the comments agrees—it's undoubtedly "The Rachel."

"New hair who this, it’s me obviously i don’t get it," Teigen captioned the video of her new hairstyle. It's a choppy, long bob accented with ash blonde highlights and a long side bang. The 'do was crafted by celebrity hairstylist Tracey Cunningham, whom Teigen credited in the post.

Immediately, fans began getting déjà vu. "Rachel Green vibes!!!!!! LOVES IT!!!!!!" one follower commented. Influencer and podcaster Carly Bowyer agreed, "The Rachel" she wrote adding the hands-up emoji. "Giving me early '90s Rachel cut," another follower added, with another noting, "The Rachel is timeless. You look fab."

When Friends spiked in popularity in the mid-'90s, fans of the show were heading to hairstylists and requesting Jennifer Aniston's iconic shaggy shoulder-length cut en masse. And funnily enough, even though everyone else was trying to achieve the Rachel Green look, Aniston actually hated "The Rachel."

"I was not a fan of the 'Rachel,'" she told Glamour in 2015. Aniston admitted, "That was kind of cringe-y for me."

"Looking back—honestly, even during that time—I couldn't do it on my own," Aniston continued. "I needed [my hairstylist] Chris [McMillan] attached to my hip. Left to my own devices, I am not skilled with a hairbrush and blow-dryer."