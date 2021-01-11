We’re Already *Obsessed* With Chrissy Teigen’s Purple Hair

Over the years, Chrissy Teigen has tried out a slew of fun beauty looks, switching up her hair from her signature long, beachy waves to a short bob, an updated version of "the Rachel," and more. Though she usually sticks to her warm shade of caramel with hints of blonde, Teigen just debuted her boldest hair look ever, trying a long purple wig on for size.

In truly relatable fashion, Teigen recently tried out a fun lavender hair filter on Instagram during her family vacation, revealing that the pretty purple filter was inspiring her to go for the real thing once she returned home. It seems she's always wanted to try out something fun and bold with her hair, and what better time than 2021 to try a completely new hair hue?

On January 2nd, she shared a video of herself using the filter, writing in her caption, "well I absolutely have to do this when I get home." To avoid speculation about her hair color switch-up, she added, "I swear I'm okay! I realize this looks like I'm having a crisis lol I just wanna start looking the way I've always wanted to!!"

For the record, we fully endorse and support taking hair inspo from an Instagram filter.

Teigen then took fans along for the process of installing her purple wig on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 11th. She credited stylist Jayy HairStyles for installing the mermaid-length, slightly wavy wig, along with stylist Irinel de León for the stunning cut and style and makeup artist Kristine Studden for her glam. Though it seems she instantly loved her new look, she experienced the same struggle so many of us who have switched up our own hair color can relate to: what to wear to complement her new vibes.

"Here's the deal: trying to figure out how to rock this now. It's confusing," she said on her Instagram Stories. "Join us on this journey of figuring out who we are." With the help of her stylist Alana Van Deraa, Teigen showed off a truly fierce trench coat with thigh-high boots, a dress, and gloves, all for a big family outing to the grocery store to debut her new hair.

In a selfie video, she asked what is, perhaps, the most important question of all, taking cues from Megan Thee Stallion and asking followers: "Is this hot girl shit?"