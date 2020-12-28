Chrissy Teigen's NSFW Comment on Photo With John Legend Screams #CoupleGoals

Keeping up with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on social media is perhaps one of our favorite pastimes, because they are always serving, whether they’re flirting with each other and reminding us that love is real or trolling each other in the way it seems only they can.

The couple just got caught in a super sexy, NSFW comment exchange, and we’re low-key blushing a little bit. Teigen has been sharing snaps of the family’s recent vacation, a (hopefully COVID-safe and socially distanced) trip to an island that is sure to inspire envy in those of us who haven’t left our couches since March. On Saturday, December 26th, she shared one particularly adorable photo of herself giving her husband a smooch on the cheek, simply captioning it, “My husband!”

While there’s not much out of the ordinary for this level of cuteness, Legend came through with a spicy comment—and it’s Teigen’s response that has our cheeks turning red. Of his own clearly happy expression in the shot, he wrote, “I look like I’m about to do an adult film.”

Her response? “You were,” featuring a few sexy dancing emojis, to let us all know that they, in fact, are too hot for words.

The exchange was captured by perennial Instagram favorite Comments by Celebs—as well, of course, by the nearly 25,000 fans who gave a heart react to Legend’s comment, and the nearly 3,000 who equally loved Teigen’s response.