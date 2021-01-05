Chrissy Teigen Has a Genius Hack for Targeting Maskne

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Maskne is something we would have loved to leave in 2020, but alas, the pandemic is still going, and mask-wearing is just as important as ever. Thankfully, though, Chrissy Teigen just shared a genius hack that is about to save us all from those frustrating under-the-mask breakouts—and we're wondering why we hadn't thought of this before. In a January 4th selfie with husband John Legend and their two kids, Luna (4) and Miles (2), the model and cookbook author is wearing a black face mask with a nose strip peeking out underneath.

"Life hack: nose strip under your mask. keep safe AND get those rent free blackheads out," she captioned the photo.

Teigen has shared her love for pore strips in the past—specifically the OG, very affordable, Bioré Pore Strips—and that appears to be exactly what she's wearing in her photo. We love our candid social media star even more for not only sharing her life hack, but keeping it in our price range, too.

And because the internet just keeps on giving, we found some more genius hacks in the comments. One user suggested secretly wearing teeth whitening strips while another suggested Breathe Right strips because of "#allergies"—and we are loving all of these free tips.

Below, shop the products to complete your mask-hacks survival kit.

Bioré Original, Deep Cleansing Pore Strips $5.99 SHOP IT Target

Bioré T-Zone Targeted Deep Cleansing Pore Strips $7.99 ( $9.99 save 20% ) SHOP IT Amazon

3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strips Kit $44.99 ( $61.99 save 27% ) SHOP IT Walgreens

Breathe Right Nasal Strips Clear For Sensitive Skin $13.8 SHOP IT Amazon