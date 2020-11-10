Chrissy Teigen Shared the “Most Beautiful” Way Daughter Luna Honored Her Late Brother

Since losing her unborn son Jack in late September, Chrissy Teigen has stayed true to herself and allowed her fans and followers to walk through the stages of grief with her and her family. Though the loss hasn't gotten any easier to cope with, Teigen is now having an easier time finding light throughout her day—and her four-year-old daughter Luna is definitely helping light up Teigen's world.

In a video posted to Instagram yesterday, November 9th, Teigen shares that she had been "thinking a lot about Jack today," since his ashes finally arrived home. "Our house is very open about life, death, grief, everything really," she wrote in the caption of her post. "We try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way."

And this ability to explain things well has helped Luna better understand the situation with her brother, and that he's still with them, even if he's not physically there.

In the video, Teigen shares that Luna "put a little therapy bear" around the box that houses Jack's ashes, "and the best part is...she gave him a piece of her favorite snack." As Teigen said in the post, Luna is "amazing."

Teigen also shared a clip of Luna sitting on the couch talking to both Jack and the therapy bear. "Hi guys," Luna says. "I'm Luna. How are you doing today?"

"I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini," Teigen continued in the caption. "Life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot."