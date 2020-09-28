Chrissy Teigen Revealed She’s Undergoing Blood Transfusions, Which "Sounds More Dramatic Than It Is"

Update, September 29th, 2020, 12:06 a.m. ET: After being hospitalized over the weekend due to excessive bleeding from her placenta, Chrissy Teigen continues to share pregnancy updates from the hospital. On Monday afternoon, Teigen posted an image to her Instagram Stories of a pamphlet that reads "A Patient's Guide to Blood Transfusion." Multiple hours later, she gave a more detailed update about the procedure, speaking to the camera while still in her hospital bed and connected to medical machines.

"I had my first blood transfusion, which sounds so much more dramatic than it is," she said. "It's just like an I.V. except not fluids, it's human blood." Teigen also explained that she took a Benadryl, in case she had an allergic reaction to the blood. Then, keeping it light and humorous as always, she went on to joke about imagining whose blood she received and how some people would be less than happy to receive her blood in a transfusion. "I bet there's so many people out there that would be so mad if they got my blood, like some hardcore MAGA person," Teigen joked.

The rest of Teigen's story updates included her eating a chocolate ice cream cone, rifling through a bag of candy, and biting into a chocolate pudding pie. She also shared updates on her Instagram feed before having her second blood transfusion, and she reiterated that the procedure "truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is," assuring fans that she and the fetus are doing okay.

"Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking...cooking...playing with the other buttbutts," said Teigen.

Along with the post, which featured Teigen wearing a "Happy New Year" crown and looking disappointed at a table, she added, "came across this little gem from ringing in 2020. It all makes sense now!"

Original post, September 28th, 2020: Chrissy Teigen has been facing challenges in her third pregnancy and speaking candidly about them to her followers. After a few weeks of strict, mandatory bed rest, the cookbook author shared over Instagram Stories on Sunday, that she's been hospitalized for excessive bleeding from her placenta.

About halfway through her pregnancy, Teigen said she was "always, always bleeding" for about a month now. "But we're talking more than your period, girls, but definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it's usually fine. Mine was a lot," she said, talking to her phone camera in a hospital bed.

Teigen went on to explain that, over the past month, she would bleed when she went to the bathroom and even when just lying down, but things had taken a turn for the worse recently. "But today, the big difference was that it kind of was like if you were to turn a faucet onto low and leave it there," she said.

Aside from the bleeding, however, "It's so weird, because I feel really good," Teigen said. "I'm usually at my happiest pregnant, mood-wise," she continued. "I feel happier than I do not pregnant. That's why it's so hard for me to come to terms with." Teigen said her body got to the point where "it was never stopping bleeding, and that's obviously very bad."

While the supermodel and mom of two (Luna, 4, and Miles, 2) has been open about her pregnancy complications throughout the process, she begged those following along to stop trying to diagnose her.

"You have to trust me that I have very good doctors who know what they're doing, who know the entire story," she said. "There's so much more than you can ever imagine, okay? I share a lot, but not absolutely everything. So, trust me when I say they know and I just want to keep things so simple for you guys."

From there, Teigen spoke about her diagnosis clearly. "I guess in the simplest of terms, we can say my placenta is really, really weak," she explained. "I feel really good. The baby is so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot. He moves so much earlier than they ever did."

She also used an analogy to help describe her situation, explaining that her baby is strong and healthy, "but basically, he's the strongest, coolest dude in the shittiest house. His house is just falling apart. It didn't have a good foundation to begin with."