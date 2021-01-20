Twitter Came at Chrissy Teigen for Her Therapist-Recommended Hobby, So She Fired Back

On January 16th, Chrissy Teigen alerted her Twitter followers that she has taken up a new hobby—horseback riding. Being the open and honest idol she is, Teigen disclosed that horseback riding was actually her therapist's suggestion, as a way to get back into a healthy mentality post-pregnancy loss. But the way she phrased her announcement made some people cry "tone deaf," so Teigen had no choice but to explain herself.

"My therapist says I need something I do for just me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol," Teigen wrote on the 16th. "Today begins my journey into the horse world. I hope this dude likes me, he's so handsome and appears lazy, I love."

Though many fans were excited for Teigen to jump into the world of horseback riding in 2021, others dwelled on her statement "I have absolutely nothing," because, they argued, in comparison to a lot of people struggling to get by during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Teigen has more than enough.

"A lot of people are unemployed and struggling to feed their family in the midst of a pandemic," one Twitter user's response read. "Maybe now isn't a great time to say you 'have nothing' so you bought a horse to entertain yourself." Another user wrote, "'Absolutely nothing' is clearly a matter of perspective, I guess."

"Other people's nothing's sure seem a lot darker and inescapable right now," they continued. "The 'let them eat cake' inability to read a room is tiring."

Generally, there was disappointment in the forum, and though the naysayers' concern is warranted, in actuality, they simply misread the original tweet.

Teigen hopped back on Twitter on the 17th to respond to the backlash, saying that "a lot of u really misinterpreted this tweet and I guess that's on me."

"I didn't say I have nothing, I said I have nothing I do for just me," she continued. "A convo with a therapist. A hobby. Cause I lost a baby. And I'm figuring myself out. And i didn't buy a horse. But oh my god, what if I did?"

The replies under Teigen's explanation were incredibly supportive, with moms giving her massive kudos for taking time out of her day to do something for herself (although she is getting Luna involved in horseback riding, too, as she shared on Instagram).

But some followers remained firmly planted in the opposite camp, noting that they still take issue with Teigen flaunting her privilege online.