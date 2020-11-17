Celebrities Are Defending Harry Styles For Wearing a Gown on the Cover of ‘Vogue’

Last week, Harry Styles made history by becoming the first solo man to appear on the cover of Vogue—and that he did so in a dress angered some conservative pundits and Twitter trolls clinging desperately onto their toxic, reductive, and archaic gender norms. But stars and Styles stans swiftly came to the singer/fashion icon’s defense, because, guys, it's just a dress.

In the feature, photographed by 25-year-old Tyler Mitchell, Styles models a few womenswear pieces: a pink crinoline skirt by Harris Reed, a Maison Margiela trench configured into an off-the-shoulder gown, and a pale-blue lace gown by Gucci that he rocks on the cover. (Styles also wears two kilts—one by Comme des Garcons, the other by Wales Bonner—though kilts, obviously, are traditionally masculine.)

Not that a single soul asked for her opinion, but according to Candace Owens, the right-wing author and pro-Trump activist, Styles’ gender fluidity is a sign of weakness and/or a harbinger of the complete and utter destruction of Western society.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men,” Owens wrote in a November 14th tweet, in which she quote-tweeted Vogue. “The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

While we screamed into a pillow, celebrities including Olivia Wilde, Elijah Wood, Jameela Jamil, and Zach Braff called Owens out on her homophobia and misogyny.

Elsewhere on Twitter, Styles supporters were quick to point out that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer joins a long tradition of cisgendered men who’ve crossed sartorial gender lines. Think: Iggy Pop, Kurt Cobain, Prince, Billy Porter, David Bowie, all men in the 18th century, Jesus of Nazareth...do you really want us to go on?

"Hell, even the metal scene brought kilts to center stage and is constantly saying fuck the normative," Twitter user @lucha_lipe tweeted in response to Owens.

"If you think the clothing you wear completely defines you as weak or strong you need to check your premises," Twitter user @lifeofmoe93 wrote, providing some art of French aristocracy circa 1700.