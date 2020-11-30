Camila Cabello Says Her Relationship With Shawn Mendes Is “Not As Simple as It Looks”

Ever since Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes started dating (and since that extremely "WTF" kissing video came along), we've had a lot of questions about their relationship—and the "Havana" singer just got super candid about what it's like. Along with a photo of her and Mendes kissing, Cabello shared a long caption explaining what their relationship has taught her.

"I’ve learned a lot about love with this guy," she wrote. "It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos—When you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you—I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself."

She continued, explaining that her relationship with Mendes is "not as simple as it looks in pictures" but instead can sometimes be "messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol."

Cabello added that loving Mendes has given her the "relentless strength to be braver, wise, and better" than she was before. "It’s so instinctive for us to love," she added, "even if our minds try to protect us from it sometimes, but our nature as humans is to love. And to be in love means to choose that person over and over again, to go through the messy stuff with. And that’s way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection."

The singer also explained why she decided to be so open with her fans. "I’m all for being vulnerable on social media because I think only the neatness and perfection of life is shown on here; and that can make us all feel extra lonely and weird!"

"So raise your glass to the messiness and weirdness of being human and the miracle," Cabello added. "And the easiness. And the instinct. And the relentless force that is love."

Cabello's sentimental post comes just a couple weeks after Mendes spoke about their relationship in an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe. The "Treat You Better" singer said he was "on the verge of ruining" his relationship with Cabello because he was afraid to show her his anxieties. On the other side of that hurdle, Mendes said being in love with Cabello has taught him to take better care of himself.