Camila Cabello Says She's Done With "Being At War" With Her Body

Camila Cabello is letting the world in on a little secret: she's done with body shaming because, as she says, "being at war with your body is so last season." Hear, hear, Camila!

After enjoying her run in sunny Los Angeles on July 16th, the "My Oh My" singer retreated back to her car where she proceeded to film a TikTok candidly discussing her physical appearance and the fight to end body shaming. The video came just moments after she was photographed wearing a workout outfit that showed her midriff, which she explains caught people's attention because her stomach wasn't "tuck[ed] in."

"I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy. I am wearing a top that shows my belly and I wasn't tucking it in," Cabello recounted, before tilting the front-facing camera downwards to show followers her exact outfit.

The singer brought the camera back up to her face and sarcastically stated, "I wasn't tucking it in because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn't tuck it in all the time."

Like anyone else, Cabello's feelings stung a little over what had just unfolded. But then she quickly turned her outlook around by reminding herself, "being at war with your body is so last season."

She took this as a moment to celebrate and thank her body for everything it's done for her. "I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do," she said. "We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby." Amen.