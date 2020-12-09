Busy Philipps’ Daughter Wants Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet for Christmas This Year

Busy Philipps' eldest daughter Birdie Leigh is asking for the one gift we all want to see under the tree come Christmas morning. According to the Freaks and Geeks actress, all Birdie wants for Christmas is Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet, and honestly, SAME.

"My older daughter is hoping that I will either have Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles or Louis Tomlinson under the tree for her," Philipps told People on December 8th. "But I don't think that's going to happen."

That is a steep order, and one that is not easily filled. "I get it, like I truly get it," Philipps said. "But I don't think it's possible to assemble all of those superstars and have them waiting for her under the tree. So we'll have to figure out what the next best thing is."

But, Philipps said that even though getting all four A-listers to surprise Birdie on Christmas morning isn't going to happen, she does plan on trying "to be a little bit creative in some gifts" this year, in some shape or fashion.

Because this holiday season looks a lot different than holiday seasons of yore, Philipps is doing what she can to " keep alive a spirit that the world and the universe can provide, sort of wonderful things, if you allow it to," she continued, adding that she's trying her best "to continue a lot of our traditions with the kids even though they're just going to be much smaller traditions."