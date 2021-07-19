Britney Spears Is "Deeply" Hurt By Her "So-Called Support System," and Directly Calls Out Jamie Lynn

Last week, the judge overseeing her conservatorship case approved Britney Spears' choice of new legal representation — high-profile lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who said in court that he will begin filing paperwork to bring an end to Jamie Spears' rule over his daughter as early as this week. And now that things are finally happening for her, Spears is not holding back on sharing her emotions regarding the situation as she was coached to do in the past.

In a July 17th Instagram post, Spears let loose in the caption, writing that she has sworn off live performing until she's free and has been "deeply" hurt by her "so-called support system."

"For those of you who choose to criticize my dancing videos...look I'm not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!! I've done that for the past 13 years...I'd much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn't even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time...which I didn't mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the mother fucking spa!!!!"

"And no I'm not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans...so I quit !!!!"

She then shared that she felt betrayed by her sister Jamie Lynn Spears when she performed a tribute act for her sister at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply!!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams...so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill...yet people still try!!!!"

On July 16th, Spears wrote a more cryptic caption on Instagram, calling out those who claim they love her yet refused to step in to help until now. "There's nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support," Spears wrote. "How dare the people you love the most say anything at all…did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!???"

She continued, "How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE…did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again…NO…so if you're reading this and you know who you are…and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly!!!"

Fans think that Spears wrote directly to her sister in the above post, following Jamie Lynn's explanation of her involvement (or lack thereof) in her sister's fight against her conservatorship uploaded to her Instagram Story in June.

"I have nothing to gain or lose...This situation does not affect me because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness," Jamie Lynn said. "Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would like me to, with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I supported my sister long before there was a hashtag."

And it looks like Spears' most recent Instagram post, captioned, "May the Lord wrap your mean ass up in joy today," is a direct call-out of Jamie Lynn's July 18th Instagram, which initially read, "May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit."

Her caption now just includes the peace sign and red heart emoji.

There's a lot of room for mess to accumulate in this conservatorship kerfuffle. And the only way for Spears and her family to begin healing is by ending this legal arrangement to let Spears make her own decisions on how she wants to move forward.