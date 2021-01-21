Good News, Dearest Readers: 'Bridgerton' Has Been Renewed For Season 2

Lace up your stays and slip into your finest silk gloves, members of the ton. Bridgerton has been renewed for a second season, and we're about to celebrate Regency upper-class style. Netflix announced that the Shonda Rhimes series based on the much-loved Julia Quinn novels will return for Season 2, and we knew they wouldn't leave us hanging like that.

"The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season," a letter written on official Lady Whistledown stationery released by Netflix reads. "I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion."

Not only do we get confirmation that we'll see the return of the steamy series, but Lady Whistledown also lets it slip, per People, that Lord Anthony Bridgerton "intends to dominate the social season," which can only mean this upcoming season will center around his trials and tribulations as the first season was all about his sister Daphne.

"I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities," Whistledown writes.

"However, gentle reader," Lady Whistledown continues, "before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue." Fine!

Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in the series, shared the news on her own Twitter, writing, "Dearest Viewers, this author is proud to announce #Bridgerton Season Two, expect much scandal indeed!"

She teased, "I *may* have already been in costume fittings for Season Two and can guarantee you are absolutely not ready." Oh...my god!

Rhimes also spread the word, writing, "More #Bridgerton magic is coming soon." Thank goodness.