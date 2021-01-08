The First Scene Daphne and the Duke Filmed for ‘Bridgerton’ Was the Sexiest of the Entire Show

Whew, imagine showing up to work on your first day and being thrust into a *very* intimate position with someone you barely know. Well, that wouldn't happen in most jobs, but for Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, who play Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, on Bridgerton, that's exactly what happened.

In a behind-the-scenes video filled with the hottest gossip from Netflix's hottest show, the cast opened up about funny memories from set, tidbits about their fellow castmates, and some very memorable scenes. Dynevor revealed that the very first scene she and Page shot together, which was also her first day on set, was the incredibly steamy scene in the library. If you've watched the show, you know exactly which scene she's talking about.

If you haven't watched the Regency-style romance and you don't want spoilers, now's your cue to bow out, but for everyone else, we're talking about Episode 6, when Simon and Daphne are in the honeymoon phase—literally—and having sex on every surface of their estate. One of those scenes finds them in their lavish library with Simon's head between Daphne's legs.

Quite the adventure on the first day! Dynevor said filming got a bit "heated" during this particular scene, but she previously shared, that not only is she proud of her performance in the show—including those sexy scenes—but she felt very safe with the crew and especially with Page.

Another fan-favorite cast member Claudia Jessie, who plays the lovable Eloise Bridgerton, revealed the striking similarities she has with her character. When asked by people at Netflix and Shondaland if she feels like Eloise, Jessie replied, "We're both quite funny. We're both smokers, and we're both virgins!"

Yes, she admitted that she actually did say that to a group of people she didn't even know!