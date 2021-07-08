'Bridgerton' Author Julia Quinn's Father and Sister Killed in Car Accident

The author of the Bridgerton novels, Julia Quinn, shared the tragic news on Facebook on July 7th that her father and sister had been killed in a car accident. According to Quinn's statement, the two were involved in a road accident in Utah and died because of a chain of events and irresponsible people.

"I have lost my father and my sister," she wrote. "Because a catering company did not secure their load and canvas bags spilled onto the highway. Because a pickup driver thought nothing of driving while his blood alcohol level was nearly 3 times the legal limit. I have lost my father, and I don't have my sister with whom to grieve."

Quinn went on to say that she and her sister Violet Charles had just finished writing a graphic novel together that they were going to surprise their dad, Stephen Lewis Cotler, with. "It will still be dedicated to our father," she wrote. "It won't be a surprise anymore, but I'd like to think he suspected we'd do it. He knew us so well. He was our dad."

People noted that multiple cars were involved in the accident and both of Quinn's family members died at the scene. The state highway patrol confirmed that the drunken driver's blood alcohol content was nearly three times the legal limit and that he'd been arrested.

Quinn rose to fame when her Bridgerton novel was adapted for Netflix in 2020 and has since been picked up for future seasons.