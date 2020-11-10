Blue Ivy Carter Is In the Recording Studio—for An Audiobook

Blue Ivy Carter is adding another feather to her impressively plumed cap—she's narrating an audiobook. After becoming an award-winning songwriter at age seven, yesterday, November 9th, Matthew A. Cherry announced on Twitter that the eight-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z now narrates the audiobook version of Hair Love, his children’s book/short film/soon-to-be HBO Max animated series.

Hair Love centers on Zuri, a seven-year-old Black girl whose kinky, coily, curly, beautiful hair “has a mind of its own.” But with her mother battling cancer, she and her father have to learn to style her hair together. What follows is an empowering celebration of Black girls and their natural hair, as well as the special bond between fathers and daughters.

Both the short film and the children’s book (illustrated by Vashti Harrison) were released in 2019, and the film ultimately took home the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film that year.

In yesterday’s tweet, Cherry shared a short audio clip of Carter’s introduction to the audiobook — which, surprising no one, she absolutely kills.

People in the replies under Cherry's tweet are thrilled with Carter's latest project. She's the hardest-working eight year old in show business, and TBH, this girl knows how to pick her projects.

Hair Love is available for download everywhere audiobooks are sold (Cherry tweeted out the appropriate links so you can pick your streaming platform). You can watch the seven-minute short film on YouTube, as well.