Blue Ivy Is NOT Messing Around When It Comes to Dance Class—Look at Her Go!

By now it's no secret that musical talent runs deep in the Knowles-Carter family, but at just 9 years old, it seems Blue Ivy Carter is already following in mom Beyoncé's dancing footsteps. Blue's grandmother (and Beyoncé's mom) Tina Knowles-Lawson shared a video of her eldest granddaughter at dance class in honor of her ninth birthday last week, and she's absolutely slaying it on the dance floor—and we are zero percent surprised.

In the clip, which Knowles-Lawson shared on Sunday, January 10th, days after her birthday on January 7th, Blue Ivy can be seen breaking it down in a group dance class, showing off her best moves. At one point, she stops and looks around, seemingly to check out her competition, before realizing that she's got it all on lock herself.

"This is Blue but I swear it looks like Solange dancing at this age," Knowles-Lawson remarked in the caption of her post, sharing that it's her youngest daughter and Blue's aunt Solange Knowles whose sweet dance moves she's seemingly inherited.

No matter which Knowles sister she gets her moves from, it's clear that Blue is a force to be reckoned with on the dance floor, and we love to see her having such a blast with her pals.