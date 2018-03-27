This blackhead being removed from an ear looks like snot coming out of a tiny nose, and you can't look away

If the thought of watching a five-minute video of a technician carefully and methodically removing a blackhead from a person’s ear makes you want to die, then warning: You may not wanna keep reading. However, if you — like us — find zit popping, cyst bursting, and boil removals inexplicably satisfying, then read on dear friends!

We recently discovered a 2017 video from the Youtube channel “SPA,” which showcases a wide variety of “popping” related skincare videos, often specifically from the nose and ears. The specific video in question features a hand using a small pair of tweezers to help open several ear pores and then (ever-so-carefully) digging out the blackhead-causing clog. After several minutes of removing sebum from the pore, the technician finally hits the mother load, grabbing and removing the bulk of the blackhead.

The best/worst part? The whole thing kind of looks like snot being pulled from a teeny, tiny nose.

If you’re still with us/haven’t run away screaming, then we have a feeling you now desperately want to see this video. And we got you. Watch the blackhead removal video in its full glory below:

While there’s a lot of things we weirdly enjoy about the above (again, teeny, tiny nose…) the satisfying removal moment at about 4:15 truly reigns supreme. If you’re into this kinda thing, then you surely know what we mean.