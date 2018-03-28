As a Black woman and mother, the Austin bombings challenged my mental health as much as my safety

With not a word on the then-unknown bomber’s name, location, or motivation, Austin and its surroundings communities were left reeling. My husband, who is white, shared my worries that we or anyone in our majority Black and Latinx neighborhood could be a recipient of a bomb. For me, it went beyond scanning for packages at our doorstep. I checked over my shoulder before I walked in the front door with my daughter. I made sure no one was watching our home or following us when we left. I swallowed my dread every time I opened my garage in the morning. I began to refuse to go outside to walk in the neighborhood and restricted our movements to the house and backyard. I became hyperaware and paranoid. I was often restless.