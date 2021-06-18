Bindi Irwin Opens Up About the Breastfeeding "Learning Curve"

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first child, Grace Warrior, into the world in March, and according to Irwin, breastfeeding is definitely a "learning curve." Irwin told People on June 16th that there are many milestones both mom and baby have to hit along the way.

"It's a learning curve," Irwin said. "You want to make sure your baby is full, and you're learning as a new mom as well. It was the most exciting moment when she figured out how to latch properly."

And once both she and Grace got the hang of it, Irwin said, "This little bond that you have with them that is just extraordinary."

However, Irwin realizes that breastfeeding may not be for everyone, but she's glad her fellow moms have "so many options now." She continued, "I think that in this day and age, it's so important as a mother to encourage other moms. Everybody has a different journey when it comes to feeding their baby and it's so important to be supportive of everybody."

"As you become a mom you enter this club and it's unlike anything else in the world and everybody has different advice and thoughts," Irwin told People. "I think that as anything else, it's just about supporting each other and being encouraging with one another because everybody has a different journey when it comes to raising their baby, especially with feeding."