Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s Baby Arrived, and Her Name Is So Empowering

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first child together—a daughter—on March 25th, and they gave her the most powerful name: Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Irwin and Powell announced Grace Warrior's arrival via Instagram on Wednesday, and as Irwin explained, her daughter's name is even more meaningful than it appears.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter," Irwin wrote in the caption of her post. She and Powell were married in March 2020.

Irwin continued, "❤️ Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad [Steve Irwin, who tragically passed in 2006] and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad."

"There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl," Irwin wrote. "She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

Powell posted the same image to his Instagram and added, "Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life."

He continued, "You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home."

Irwin's mother Terri wrote in a tweet, "Love is not a big enough word. My heart is so incredibly happy. And I know that Steve would be beyond proud. Grace is the next generation to continue his mission and message of conservation. She chose her parents wisely. Bindi and Chandler are already the best parents ever!"