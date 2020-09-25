Billie Lourd Surprised Us All by Posting Pics of Her New Baby

Turns out that Billie Lourd is just full of surprises. The Bookmart and Scream Queens star just revealed that she welcomed a new baby boy. The announcement came as a surprise because Lourd hadn't ever said she was pregnant—well, publicly to fans; we have to assume her friends and family knew, but, hey, you never know!

In an Instagram post late last night, September 24th, Lourd posted the first picture of her new son. Not only is the pic of his tiny feet just so pure and adorable, but we're also getting a little emotional about her baby's name.

"Introducing:💙👑💙Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell," she captioned her picture.

In addition to loads more blue hearts and crown emojis for Kingston, we noticed that his middle name pays tribute to Billie Lourd's late mother, Carrie Fisher, who died in December 2016.

Kingston's last name is Rydell, matching Lourd's fiance Austin Rydell, who proposed in June of this year. Rydell revealed they were engaged with the cutest post, which he captioned, "She said YES!! (Actually she said “Duhhh”) But I guess that’s even better than yes?!?"

Since Lourd posted the pictures of her and Rydell's new baby, love and comments from her celebrity friends has been pouring in. Her Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts, who is also expecting her first child, wrote, "Screaming!!! Love you guys so much ♥️." Lily Collins posted, "Ahhhhhh congratulations!!! 😘😘💖💖🙌🏻👏🏻👏🏻," and Olivia Wilde wrote, "I love you Kingston!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️." Olivia, we also already love Kingston, just from one photo.