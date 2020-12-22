Billie Eilish Calls Her Green Hair the Result of “Mental Stability and Growth”

We don't know who is complaining about Billie Eilish keeping her hair green for so long—it's a look that will truly never go out of style, as far as we're concerned. However, in a series of Instagram Stories on December 21st, Eilish felt the need to clap back about people calling her out for having the same hairstyle for over a year and explained that her maintaining the green is actually a positive sign of her mental wellbeing.

"It's called not being depressed anymore," Eilish also responded, per BuzzFeed News, to someone telling her to change her color in the comments section of an Instagram post. "Pls just be happy for me."

She added, "This is the longest I've had the same hair color since I was 13 & that's on mental stability and growth leave me alone."

"Fuck you guys. Stop making fun of me, oh my god!" Eilish laughed in her Instagram Story video on December 21st. "I'm fucking making you an album! I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!"

She then said she plans to change it after the release of The World's a Little Blurry, her upcoming documentary with Apple TV set to drop in February. "It'll be the end of an era, I'ma give you a new era," she said.

Before debuting her green roots in July 2019, Eilish had her hair blue for some time and then black. At that point, she was still struggling to nail down an identity for herself because, well, she was still a kid.

Now, at 19, with firm footing in the music industry, Eilish has a better grasp on who she is and what she wants to do, and she hasn't had to change her hair to try out a new identity.