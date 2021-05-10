Billie Eilish Clapped Back at a Tabloid Accusing Her of “Selling Out” Via ‘Vogue’

Eilish is clearly thriving in this new era, so let her be.

Last week, Billie Eilish's June cover story for British Vogue dropped and the internet hasn't been the same since. While most fans and critics have been supportive of the artist's new era of feeling sexy and empowered in her own skin, others have taken another, less respectable approach—one that Eilish simply has no time for.

Eilish called out one tabloid in particular— *cough* Daily Mail *cough* —after they bashed her interview and accompanying photos calling them an attempt to "sell out." The headline went: "'Proof that money can make you change your values and sell out': Billie Eilish shocks fans by swapping baggy clothes for lingerie in Vogue — despite years of vowing to 'hide her body.'" Hm. Interesting, to say the least.

The "Your Power" singer shared an edited screenshot of the headline to her Instagram Story in which the wording was tweaked to, "'Proof that that women can change their minds and reclaim autonomy over their own bodies': Billie Eilish shocks fans by swapping baggy clothes for lingerie in Vogue — despite years of being an actual child.'" The altered headline was originally created and posted by Instagram user Emily Clarkson.

"Oop, fixed it for ya xxxx," Clarkson captioned her post, before going into a detailed account of how Eilish has been persuaded to never "embrace any sort of femininity."

She wrote, "honestly where do you start on this?? We collectively GASPED at the strength emanating from Billie in those vogue images. Full fucking POWER a woman standing up with total body autonomy and showing herself to the world in the way that SHE wanted to."

Clarkson then pointed to the fact that Eilish made her former wardrobe choices "because she didn't want to be sexualised" as a child. As a shield of protection, "she made this decision when she was a CHILD," she added, including Eilish's current age of 19—only just now a young adult.

"She went to those lengths because she had to. But this society—this perverted, fucked up place, couldn't let that be and they hounded her until they got photos of her body which they published without her consent. Those photos BLEW UP!" Clarkson said, in reference to previously published paparazzi photos of Eilish sans her typical baggy attire. "The news was everywhere. Woman has body!!! It was like she asked us not to sexualise her and they took it as a challenge."