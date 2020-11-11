Beyoncé just teamed up with Peloton, the much-loved fitness streaming and bike company, to not only bring her music to the platform, but also give back to students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

According to statement on the Peloton blog, the Peloton x Beyoncé collaboration, inspired by Homecoming season at HBCUs, was requested by more than 3.6 million Peloton members who wanted to add Bey's hits to their daily workout routines through the streaming company.

But rather than just lending her music to the company, whom she, herself, has been held a membership for several years, Beyoncé wanted to do more by giving back.

"As most Homecoming festivities shifted to virtual celebrations due to the global pandemic, we worked closely with Beyoncé to create a series of themed workout experiences to help extend Homecoming to Peloton Members via classes across multiple fitness categories, including indoor cycling, running, strength, bootcamp, yoga and meditation," the statement reads.

Furthermore, Peloton will be gifting two-year Peloton Digital memberships to students at 10 HBCUs, [Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University and Wilberforce University], "providing access to our full library of fitness classes through the Peloton App that can be used with or without equipment."

"Additionally," the statement reads, "we are building our relationships with each of these schools to pursue long-term recruiting partnerships at the internship and undergraduate levels."

The Peloton x Beyoncé collaborative classes and content will be available to stream through the Peloton App, Bike, Bike+, and Tread+. Though some content will air live today, November 11th, and tomorrow, November 12th, several classes will be available on demand.

And even if you're not a student at an HBCU, you can grab a 30-day free trial of Peloton's library of classes, including Beyoncé's, by signing up through the Peloton website. And if you like what you see, a Peloton Digital membership costs $12.99 per month plus tax.