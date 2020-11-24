Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, and More Have Been Nominated for 2021 Grammys

Earlier today, November 24th, nominations for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards were unveiled. And this year, women reign over the entire list of categories, including the Best Country Album category, in which all nominees are female country stars. Despite the year being a wash for so many industries, we all relied on music to escape reality and dove in head first to all of our favorite musicians' new releases, albums, and videos. So, is your fave performer on the list?

There's no surprise here: Beyoncé is the most-nominated artist this year with nine nominations.

Queen Bey's "Black Parade" is nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song. Black is King is up for Best Music Film. Her video for "Brown Skin Girl" is nominated for Best Music Video.

And "Savage" by Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyoncé, is up for nomination in the Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance categories.

Megan the Stallion is also nominated for Best New Artist.

Taylor Swift is the second most-nominated artist of 2021 with Folklore being nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, "Cardigan" grabbing a Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance nomination, and "Exile" featuring Bon Iver securing a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Swift also picked up a Best Song Written For Visual Media nomination for her writing credit on "Beautiful Ghosts [from Cats]" alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Billie Eilish nabbed nominations for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Everything I've Wanted," and is going up against Swift in the Best Song Written for Visual Media category with her James Bond theme song "No Time To Die."

And Dua Lipa also picked up multiple nominations including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Peformance for "Don't Start Now," Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Un Dia (One Day)" with J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Tainy.

The Best New Artist category is dominated by women this year, with nominees including Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion. Kaytranada and D Smoke are the only men on the list.

And the Best Country Album category made history this year by being women-only. Ingrid Andress' Lady Like, Brandy Clark's Your Life Is a Record, Miranda Lambert's Wildcard, Little Big Town's Nightfall, and Ashley McBryde's Never Will are all going head-to-head.