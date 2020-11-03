Beyoncé Is Trying To “Love Her Kids Harder” After The Events of 2020

"I check in with [my kids] to understand how this is affecting them."

"Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an eight-year-old," Beyoncé said, referring to the political turmoil and coinciding race riots.

When asked to give advice to parents who are also guiding their kids through this upsetting era in history, Beyoncé said, "My best advice is to love them harder than ever."

"I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world," she continued. "I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them."

"When I tell [Blue] I’m proud of her, she tells me that she’s proud of me and that I’m doing a good job," Beyoncé told British Vogue, specifically referring to the philanthropic videos she's made throughout the year. "She melts my heart. I believe the best way to teach them is to be the example."

And part of that example is showing your children how you change, adapt, and grow from negativity. Beyoncé said that the "pandemic and the current social unrest" has changed her in so many ways, and for the better.

"I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still," she said. "I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life..I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how."