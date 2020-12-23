Beyoncé's Charity Is Donating $500K to Families at Risk of Eviction

Her BeyGOOD initiative will help those struggling because of the pandemic.

Beyoncé is giving families in need an indispensable Christmas gift this year. When the federal eviction and foreclosure moratorium ends on December 26th, Beyoncé will give $500,000 to families who are at risk of losing their housing, through her BeyGOOD initiative.

BeyGOOD has already been hard at work during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, bringing food, water, household supplies, COVID testing, and mental health support to the American public. And the BeyGOOD Small Business Impact fund delivered $10,000 grants to over 250 small businesses nationwide.

Now, according to the BeyGOOD blog on Beyoncé's personal website, "Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis."

"The housing moratorium is set to end on December 26th, resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions," the blog reads. "Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn...Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions."

People can apply through the NAACP for a BeyGOOD grant with the appropriate documentation. The online application process starts on January 7th, 2021, and the first round of 100 grants will be gifted by the end of January. Round 2 is slated to open in early February.

With a disappointing stimulus package of $600 per citizen now sitting on the president's desk waiting for approval (or disapproval, as he's leaning toward), Beyoncé giving out over $500,000 to those in need is giving many people hope that they can actually maintain their housing situation when the moratorium ends.