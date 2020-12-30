Beyoncé Gave Her Friends a Hilarious End-of-2020 Gift, and We'd Like One Too, Please

Even Beyoncé wasn't immune to the stress of 2020, and she gave her besties a cheeky gift to commemorate this truly hellish year. The "Formation" singer and Ivy Park co-founder—who's been known to send elaborate gifts from her activewear collection to big-name celebs—custom-designed a necklace as an end-of-year gift for her friends.

Her cousin, Angie Beyince, posted a picture of the necklace, a 2020 pendant that's designed to look like a fist with the middle finger raised, on Instagram. "@beyonce gifted all of her girls with this amazing custom 2020 necklace. '🖕2020' It's a hand with middle finger and the year 2020 combined into one," she wrote.

She continued, sharing how touched she was by the humorous yet thoughtful gift. "When I opened it my eyes teared up because it is both Hilarious & Deeply Sentimental. 2020 has had ups and downs but over all its been a really weird and tuff year. Hopefully 2021 is good to the world."

See the perfect necklace for yourself.

Beyoncé is the queen of a caption-less Instagram post and succinct political statements (among everything else) and she rarely shares information about her personal life. In her December 2020 British Vogue cover story, however, she opened up about how 2020 has impacted her.

"It would be difficult to experience life in a pandemic and the current social unrest and not be changed," she said. "I have learnt that my voice is clearer when I am still. I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life."

The star also shared that she's been working to "love her kids harder" and she has been keeping them educated about everything that's happened this year. "I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world," she continued. "I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them."