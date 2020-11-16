These Are the Best Looks From the 2020 People's Choice Awards
Last night, November 15th, the socially-distanced 2020 People's Choice Awards were packed to the brim with glitter, pops of color, bold choices, and more glitter. Though it was a much smaller event than PCAs of yore due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the in-person attendees served us sweet looks to make up for both lost time and red carpet moments.
From Tracee Ellis Ross serving puffy shirt chicness to Demi Lovato giving us sequined goodness galore, here are some of the best fashion moments from last night's event.
Jennifer Lopez
Lopez arrived to the function wearing a festive Christian Siriano number. The puffed bodice of the red mini-ballgown was perfectly paired with the short bubble skirt, and have you ever seen a better lipstick-to-dress color match?
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross rocked a leather harness over an exaggerated blouse when she took home the People's Choice Fashion Icon Award at the event. She credited second-hand clothing for giving her a unique fashion sense—"My love of vintage clothing sustained me on a budget. Thank you, Salvation Army and the Rose Bowl Flea Market."
Demi Lovato
One of Demi Lovato's many looks for evening—she was the emcee of the PCAs, after all—was this all-over red sequined matching set from Naeem Khan. Note the matching red gemstone ring on her finger.
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore let her ears do the talking, pairing a royal blue set of earrings with a basic black long-sleeve dress. The slim fit also let her show off her growing belly.
Jameela Jamil
The Good Place's Jameela Jamil gave us shoulder pads, wide-leg trousers, and hot pink galore at the PCAs last night, and her complete Christopher John Rogers ensemble was an '80s dream. She paired her over-the-top suit with a corsage the size of a garden, matching pink lips, and chandelier earrings.
Bebe Rexha
Bebe Rexha got the sequins memo and showed up to the People's Choice Awards in a Dsquared2 minidress, which she paired with matching chainlink jewelry and shoes. She styled her new e-girl inspired hair in a '60s-esque flip and looked effortlessly put together.
Demi Lovato (Part 2)
Later in the evening, Lovato returned to the stage wearing a deep-V caftan-style dress in black sequins. She also managed to pull off a hairstyle quick change, going from brunette to blonde. She kept her accessories simple with a diamond choker and matching black shoes.
Ellen Pompeo
Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo scored the award for Female TV Star at last night's show, and accepted in a white mesh matching set speckled with sequins. She paired the pantsuit with simple t-strap heels, a collection of choker necklaces, and wore her hair loose and free.
Joey King
Is it a dress? Is it a skirt? Is it a pantsuit? It's all of the above. Joey King stunned in a Robert Wun corset top, pleated skirt, and wide-leg trouser combo as she took home the award for Comedy Movie Star for her role in The Kissing Booth 2.
Tiffany Haddish
Tiffany Haddish and Prabal Gurung is a match made in heaven. Haddish wore the designer's brocade molded neckline bustier that is encrusted with hand-embroidered crystals, and a matching hand-draped silk sarong skirt. The print and cut of the ensemble gives us early-2000s vibes in the best way.
Christina Hendricks
Christina Hendricks was all wrapped up like a Christmas present in this sheer Marchesa gown. The form-fitting silver number featured silver tassels and tinsel-like appliques that caught the light here, there, and everywhere.
Leslie Jones
Leslie Jones, decked out in a Christian Siriano suit that featured the names of victims of police brutality and violence, took home the award for best Comedy Act. "[Jones's] printed suit has the names of lost lives and this is our tribute to them," Siriano captioned an Instagram post, tagging it #BLM.
Alison Brie
Alison Brie rocked up to the occasion in a rhinestone-encrusted knee-length dress from Dolce & Gabbana. The entire thing is sparkle from neckline to hem—which was actually trimmed in glittering fringe.
Demi Lovato (Part 3)
Finally, we have to add Lovato's purple metallic wrap dress to the list. This is the third of five outfits she wore throughout the night, and it might just be our favorite. She looks like a '70s disco goddess, and we're here for it.