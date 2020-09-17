The 7 Best-Dressed Celebs at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards
It's truly a strange time in the world of red carpet events (as well as everything else), but celebrities are still making it work, fashion-wise. For the first time, the Academy of Country Music Awards took place in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Grand Ole Opry House and other iconic locations across the city. To celebrate, some guests and winners rocked some more casual red-carpet fashion, though plenty of others went full glam and even had *several* costume changes.
Amid everything, we picked our favorite celebrity looks from the 2020 ACM Awards. Maren Morris, it was so hard to choose, but we did.
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift made her triumphant return to the country music stage to perform a stripped-down version of "Betty" from Folklore. She showed up at the Opry in head-to-toe Stella McCartney, including a sequin top and pants. Tay also did her own hair and makeup for the occasion.
Maren Morris
Maren Morris switched up her look at least three times for the 2020 ACM Awards, but we are partial to her embellished little black dress. Don't even get us started on the matching shoes.
Mickey Guyton
In a historic moment (and one that is wildly overdue), Mickey Guyton became the first Black woman to ever perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards. And she did so looking like a literal goddess in her white dress that showed off her pregnancy.
Miranda Lambert
How can you not include Miranda Lambert's full country getup when you're talking about best-dressed at the 2020 ACMs? The singer performed her hit "Bluebird" at the iconic Bluebird Cafe in Nashville during the event.
Carrie Underwood
Before Angelina Jolie, Carrie Underwood was the queen of giving leg. This dress is no exception, and we love the belted details. Underwood was one-half of one of the most dramatic moments of the night, when she and Thomas Rhett tied for Entertainer of the Year.
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini also switched up her look during the ACMs, and while we loved the sparkly look, we're even bigger fans of her version of the red carpet tuxedo. This dressed-down, three-piece shorts suit might be our inspo for fall, and even next summer.
Tenille Townes
The New Female Artist of the Year brought '70s glam to the Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet with this gold, metallic jumpsuit and flowing hair.