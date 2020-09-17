The 7 Best-Dressed Celebs at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards

It's truly a strange time in the world of red carpet events (as well as everything else), but celebrities are still making it work, fashion-wise. For the first time, the Academy of Country Music Awards took place in Nashville, Tennessee, at the Grand Ole Opry House and other iconic locations across the city. To celebrate, some guests and winners rocked some more casual red-carpet fashion, though plenty of others went full glam and even had *several* costume changes.

Amid everything, we picked our favorite celebrity looks from the 2020 ACM Awards. Maren Morris, it was so hard to choose, but we did.