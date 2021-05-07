Bebe Rexha Says She’s “Fallen In Love With a Girl Before”

Bebe Rexha is not about to give herself a label, but she will say that her sexuality is fluid. In a May 5th interview with Gay Times, Rexha says that although she may currently be in a relationship with a man, she has been in love with women before—and famous women, at that.

"What I believe about sexuality is this: it's a scale," Rexha told Gay Times. "Have I gone out with girls before? Yes. Have I dated girls? Yes, I have. And famous ones, but I'm not naming them. Even though people would be living for it—no!"

She continued, "Have I fallen in love with a girl before? Yes. But right now, I'm in a relationship with a guy."

Her attraction isn't based on gender or appearance, but rather, "whoever inspires me," Rexha said. "The only thing I will say," she continued, "is that when I'm in a relationship with a girl, it's just too emotional. The power…personally cannot deal with that."

Just because she's attracted to both men, women, and perhaps those who choose not to identify, Rexha refuses to call herself "gay" or "bisexual," though she understands why others do so. "It's just so hard because everybody wants to put people in boxes and I don't like boxes, as you can tell with my music," she said. "Like, I don't like boxes whatsoever."

But, she definitely into sharing details about her sexuality thanks to her LGBTQ fanbase. "I would sometimes spend three hours after the show at the merch table—even if people didn't buy anything, I'd be talking to them and hugging them," she recalled to Gay Times, adding, "I can't tell you how many people told me that they came out to their parents and got kicked out and saved up all their money to come to that tour."