Awkwafina and Sandra Oh Will Play Sisters in a New Netflix Comedy 

We all need something to look forward to right now, and one new movie announcement is really delivering. As reported by Deadline on Thursday, October 29th, Awkwafina and Sandra Oh are starring in a Netflix movie together. Okay. The end. We're sold.

For any fans of the two actors, that's probably enough information on its own, but we do have the plot description. According to Deadline, the currently untitled film will be about a two sisters. One is described as a "lonely recluse," and her "train wreck" sister helps her become a contestant on her favorite game show while they mend their relationship. Variety reports that Oh will play the reclusive sister, which checks out since Awkwafina does have some experience with playing train wrecks.

We know both actors can do comedy and drama, so be prepared to suddenly cry through your laughs as they repair their sisterly bond. Awkwafina recently put her dramedy skills to use in The Farewell, while Oh stars in the dark comedy-drama Killing Eve. Plus, she killed it with her jokes while hosting the Golden Globes.

Oh and Awkwafina (aka Nora Lum) both reacted to the news on social media. Oh posted a link to the Deadline article on Twitter and wrote, "Yep, it’s in the works." Awkwafina posted a screenshot of the story on Instagram and captioned it, "So excited for this 🙏🔥🙏"