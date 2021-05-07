Um, Aubrey Plaza Just Casually Revealed She's MARRIED?!

Aubrey Plaza and her partner-of-a-decade Jeff Baena have seemingly tied the knot. In a very sneaky caption, Plaza announced her marriage in the most casual way—as if we weren't gonna notice!?

"So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble," Plaza captioned a May 7th Instagram post. "Excited to be reunited with the amazing @alisonbrie (who also co-wrote this one!) and @theofficialsuperstar @sordociego @lauren_weedman and so many more fun people in this. Preparati!!"

As actress Mary Steenburgen commented, "Whoa!!!! Just took in the word husband and I am sending you both love and congratulations and blessings!!!!!" Yeah! Same!

Fans also took note of the "husband" bomb drop real quick. "UM HUSBAND HOLD ON THERE," one person commented. Another wrote, "I think we missed some episodes." And someone else commented another all-caps freak out: "BESTIE WHAT DO YOU MEAN HUSBAND???"

Now, although we were all blindsided by the marriage, we really shouldn't be surprised that Plaza and Baena finally got hitched. They've been together since 2011 and Plaza has starred in two of Baena's films—2014's Life After Beth and 2017's The Little Hours.

Plaza and Baena have kept their relationship offline and out of the public eye for the most part. But in 2019 Plaza told People that she appreciates being with someone in her same field. "I think that when you're with someone that is in your field, they understand what you're dealing with on a deeper level," she said. "So obviously you are able to support each other and really understand kind of the journey that we're both on."