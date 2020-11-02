Ashlee Simpson Gave Birth to Her Third Child, and the Announcement Pic Is SO Cute

Ashlee Simpson is officially a mother of three. Simpson gave birth to her third child, a son named Ziggy Blu, on October 29th, and he may the cutest little nugget on the internet.

Ziggy is Simpson's second child with husband Evan Ross, with whom she recently celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary in August. The pair also have five-year-old daughter Jagger Snow, and Simpson also has her 11-year-old son Bronx, whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

"10-29-2020," Simpson captioned her announcement photo, posted to Instagram on October 31st. "ZIGGY BLU ROSS. Our sweet boy has arrived! I'm over the MOON we are so Blessed!" In his own Instagram caption, Ross added, "IM IN HEAVEN," with a string of heart emojis.

Days before Ziggy's arrival, Simpson and Ross both shared snaps from a gorgeous maternity shoot they both took part in earlier in October. All the pics were shot in black-and-white, and each one is more stunning than the next.

In August 2020, Simpson and Ross told People that they were beyond excited to welcome a third child into the house. "It'll be really nice to go back to the newborn phase," Simpson said. "Newborn babies smell so good. There's nothing like it. And we can't wait for the snuggles!"

Though Ross and Simpson said that big sister Jagger was really rooting for a sister, "she's come around to [having a brother] now," Simpson told People. "Now she's going to be the queen forever!"