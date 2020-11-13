Ariana Grande Hopped On the Curtain Bangs Trend

Ariana Grande, queen of the high ponytail, has just switched up her look. Shock! Awe! Not the ponytail! Don't worry, Arianators. The pony is still alive and well—but it's made friends with Grande's new curtain bangs, which are giving us mod vibes for days.

Grande posted a picture of her new fringe on Instagram on November 11th, captioning the pic "34+35," her song off her new album Positions. Could she be sitting in the makeup chair on the set of her music video for said track? Possibly. Is she rocking the cutest curtain bangs we've ever seen? Definitely.

She matched her bangs with a half-up, half-down 'do complete with cutesy curled length. Her signature chocolate color has stayed the same, but those face framing bits are a new move that we fully stan.

According to Cosmopolitan, Grande's new look was crafted by Josh Liu, the wizard behind Grande's other '60s-inspired hairdos in her "Positions" video. It's unclear if these bangs are real or perhaps just a hairpiece used in the possible video. In fact, if you look closely, the bangs could actually be strategically-placed lengths of Ari's hair giving a faux-bang effect.

Whatever is going on in this photo, it's banging, to say the least.

True fans know that Grande has rocked a side bang in the past. She paired the huge poof dress she sported to the Grammys earlier this year with a simple side bang that could easily be tucked out of sight behind her ear.

And she also partook in the E-girl center-parted long bangs trend that popped up at the end of last year and stuck around until spring.

But it's been quite a while since we've seen Grande to something as drastic as this short curtain bang (again, if this is a real chop). And we give her kudos for taking a risk.