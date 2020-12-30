Archie's Giggle in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Podcast Might Just Be the Highlight of 2020

We don't know who is more enthralled with Archie Mountbatten-Windsor's guest appearance on his parents' podcast—us or Prince Harry and Meghan Markle themselves. The Sussexes debuted their first episode of their Archewell Audio podcast on December 29th, and listeners were not only treated to the voices of guests like Stacey Abrams, Rachel Cargle, Deepak Chopra, Elton John, Naomi Osaka, and Tyler Perry, to name just a few, but they were also given the gift of (not-so) baby Archie wishing them a Happy New Year.

"Archie, is it fun?" mama Meghan asks Archie after the fadeout of a heartwarming gospel rendition of "This Little Light of Mine," the same song that welcomed Harry and Meghan into married life at their 2018 wedding. Archie responds, "fun!"

Then, Harry prompts Archie, "after me," and leads him through saying "Happy New Year." The only thing better than Archie's gut-busting giggle after his dad drops the mic ("boom," Harry says) is Harry's giggle after Archie nails "Happy New Year."

Harry and Meghan announced they'd partnered with Spotify to create a podcast in mid-December. In a statement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said, "What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction. With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.”

The first episode of Archewell Audio was a reflective one, as Harry and Meghan looked back on the year 2020 and found the silver lining amongst a wasteland of negativity. Interviews were curated throughout the month of December with the hope that the debut episode of Archewell Audio would act as a "toast to a hopeful 2021."