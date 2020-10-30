AOC Clapped Back at Critics of Her Cover Story Clothes

Can we please just let AOC live? On Wednesday, Vanity Fair released U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's cover story, in which she discussed being called a "fucking bitch" by Representative Ted Yoho, receiving daily death threats, experiencing life on the edge of poverty, and much more. However, critics are only focusing on one thing: her clothes.

Conservative television host Laura Ingraham for Fox News tweeted out an article from the network—an outlet that famously loves to hate on AOC—with the headline "AOC appears in Vanity Fair in outfits worth $14,000 to curse out Trump."

Ocasio-Cortez responded to the tweet, proudly writing that the experience was 100% worth it and she "would do it again." She continued in another tweet, making it clear that she wasn't the one dropping thousands of dollars on the designer wardrobe, as that's not how photoshoots typically work. "I don’t know if you’ve been in a photoshoot Laura, but you don’t keep the clothes," she wrote.

However, AOC knew that Ingraham and the rest of the critics coming after her probably already understood how photoshoot wardrobes work, but were decidely spreading a false narrative. "The whole 'she wore clothes in a magazine, let’s pretend they’re hers' gimmick is the classic Republican strategy of 'let’s willfully act stupid, and if the public doesn’t take our performative stupidity seriously then we’ll claim bias,'" she wrote.

"GOP, get yourselves together. It’s sad," she added.

Last year, AOC was criticized by many Republicans for spending $300 on a haircut while those same people stayed quiet about Trump writing off $70,000 in hair styling on his taxes. So, the Bronx-native representative pointed out that the criticism on her cover story clothes was nothing new. "Republicans are Very Mad (again) about my appearance," she wrote. "This time they’re mad that I look good in borrowed clothes (again)."

Then, she so graciously used the opportunity to provide some free fashion advice.

"Listen, if Republicans want pointers on looking your best, I’m happy to share," she wrote. "Tip #1: Drink water and don’t be racist."

Many Twitter users responded, pointing to Melania Trump's Vanity Fair cover—in which she is pretending to eat diamonds—as a clear example of a racist double standard.