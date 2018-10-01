Ever since it was announced in January 2018 that Steven Spielberg would remake the legendary Broadway musical West Side Story, the internet has been curiously waiting to find out who would play the iconic Tony and Maria. After a public nationwide casting call, the acclaimed director and 20th Century Fox decided not to go with an unknown, as was previously presumed, but hired Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort to play Tony instead, according to The Wrap. And the internet has a lot of feelings about this casting decision.