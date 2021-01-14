So It Turns Out Anne Hathaway Doesn’t Like Being Called Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway really wishes we would stop calling her Anne Hathaway. Like so many of us, Hathaway has never really gone by her first name in her day-to-day, but rather a nickname—"Annie." However, because she never realized her name would become so iconic, Hathaway didn't think ahead and now she's stuck with Anne forever.

"Everybody, everybody, call me Annie. Please," she said during a January 12th virtual visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Fallon asked if he should call her Anne or Annie with them being friends and all. "Can we talk about my name for a second?" Hathaway asked.

She said she regrettably chose to be called by her given name when she was 14 and first applied for her SAG card while doing a commercial. "It never occurred to me that for the rest of my life people would call me Anne. The only person who ever calls me Anne is my mother, and she only does it when she's really mad at me. Like, really mad."

"So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name," Hathaway continued, "I think they're going to yell at me."

As Fallon noted, his mother used to call him by his first and middle name, "James Thomas," when she needed a word. Hathaway noted that stepping out in public and having people shout "Anne" is akin to people shouting "James Thomas" at Fallon. Not fun!

"People are so lovely. They don't want to be presumptuous," she said about people calling her Annie. "They come up with work arounds on set, because the truth is that nobody's comfortable with calling me Anne. Ever. It doesn't fit. I'm an Annie."