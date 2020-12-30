Angela Kinsey Just Revealed She Tested Positive For COVID

On Tuesday, December 29th, The Office's Angela Kinsey announced on her Instagram Story that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Having been living in a house with four COVID-positive people (husband Joshua Snyder, her two stepsons, and her daughter), Kinsey said the "odds were against me."

"I'm just feeling a little off," Kinsey said in a video posted to her Story after explaining that she was still struggling with congestion. "And maybe I'm just run down," she said, noting that she was going to go get retested because she was feeling "freaked out."

And, sure enough, Kinsey tested positive. "I started not feeling well and went to get retested," she wrote over her positive test results. She continued, "I knew the odds were against me living with 4 Covid positive people. I really tried to quarantine and not get it."

The good news is that her husband and children all seem to be affected by a mild case. In her prior Story posts, Kinsey said that Snyder is feeling better, but is suffering from severe fatigue. The kids, on the other hand, are completely fine and "bouncing off the walls."

Kinsey's mother is also COVID positive and currently in the hospital. She's doing okay, but because of her age and diagnosis, the doctors want to keep her for a few more days. "She's so ready to go home," Kinsey said of her mother, adding, "It's hard knowing she's there and she's by herself."

Kinsey has been doing her best to keep herself socially distant from her COVID-positive family and even spent Christmas morning with them from afar. But, due to the contagiousness of COVID-19, she couldn't keep herself COVID free while under the same roof.

On December 24th, Kinsey updated her followers on the Snyder-Kinsey COVID situation. "To bring some of you up to speed, last weekend our boys started running low grade fevers. We got everyone tested and the boys tested positive for Covid," she wrote, noting that the family has no idea how they got it because they've been in lockdown.

At the start of the week of Christmas, daughter Isabel and Snyder ran a fever and tested positive. "I am now quarantining by myself.," Kinsey reported. "So far they are all having very mild cases and I am thankful for that...Also, 2020 can kiss my ass."